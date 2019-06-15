Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €1.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDD. Independent Research set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €1.90 ($2.21) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €1.75 ($2.03) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.60 ($1.86) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.15 ($2.51).

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.38 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1 year low of €1.25 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of €2.73 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of $385.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

