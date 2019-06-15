Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.02 ($111.65).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €88.48 ($102.88) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

