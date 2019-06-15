Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director E Dianne Rekow Sells 3,500 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director E Dianne Rekow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $249,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.28. 654,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 115.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director E Dianne Rekow Sells 3,500 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/henry-schein-inc-nasdaqhsic-director-e-dianne-rekow-sells-3500-shares.html.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.