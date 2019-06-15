Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Stake Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 409,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,016 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 883,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 240,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 238,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 133,359 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of HRTG opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $71,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

