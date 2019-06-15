Hexindai (HX) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) is one of 38 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hexindai to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Hexindai pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexindai is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexindai and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $107.26 million $65.48 million 1.76 Hexindai Competitors $37.01 billion $866.23 million 9.08

Hexindai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. Hexindai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 23.27% 14.26% 12.30% Hexindai Competitors -72.69% -43.57% -0.92%

Volatility & Risk

Hexindai has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hexindai and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexindai Competitors 249 954 1140 61 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Hexindai’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hexindai has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hexindai peers beat Hexindai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

