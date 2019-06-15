Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price (down from GBX 1,130 ($14.77)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,541.09 ($20.14).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,688 ($22.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 38.10. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,727 ($22.57).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.34) per share, with a total value of £14,028.57 ($18,330.81).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

