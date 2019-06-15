Homrich & Berg Buys 123,199 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.44 on Friday.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

