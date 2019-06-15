Homrich & Berg Sells 324 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,648,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,092,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,361,000 after purchasing an additional 902,646 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,455,000 after purchasing an additional 267,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,499,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

