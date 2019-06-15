HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00374434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.02382853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00160849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000774 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

