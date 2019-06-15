HyperStake (HYP) Market Cap Hits $362,120.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. HyperStake has a market cap of $362,120.00 and $4.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 10% against the dollar. One HyperStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

