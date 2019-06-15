IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total transaction of $1,090,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $159.68 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

