imbrex (REX) Hits Market Cap of $337,637.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $337,637.00 and $111.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

