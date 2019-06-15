InflationCoin Market Cap Hits $98,314.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,314.00 and $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.01763226 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

