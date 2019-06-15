Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price target on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 62,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,343. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $119,996.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 630,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,154.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,550 shares of company stock worth $206,896 and have sold 82,306 shares worth $244,037. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

