Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on III. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri acquired 13,500 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors acquired 40,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,884,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,171,991.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,550 shares of company stock worth $206,896 and have sold 82,306 shares worth $244,037. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 730,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,287,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,505,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $150.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

