Innogy (ETR:IGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.85

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.85 ($48.66) and last traded at €41.80 ($48.60), with a volume of 17285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.75 ($48.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGY shares. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Innogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.63 ($42.60).

The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion and a PE ratio of -36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38.

Innogy Company Profile (ETR:IGY)

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

