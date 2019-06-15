Insider Buying: Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GGZ opened at $11.47 on Friday. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 114,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 23.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

