Insider Selling: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Sells 33,508 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.79), for a total value of £353,509.40 ($461,922.64).

Kevin Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Kevin Dunn acquired 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.91).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Kevin Dunn acquired 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.57).

On Friday, March 29th, Kevin Dunn acquired 15 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £144.90 ($189.34).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.47 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,195 ($15.61) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

