Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $43,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 495,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $674.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 951,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 668,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $4,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,215.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/insider-selling-great-lakes-dredge-dock-co-nasdaqgldd-insider-sells-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.