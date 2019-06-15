Insider Selling: IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Brodersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPINJ alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00.

PI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 142,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,668. The stock has a market cap of $562.52 million, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 2.79. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.79.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter worth $8,987,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 724,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 425.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 81,301 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PI shares. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/insider-selling-impinj-inc-nasdaqpi-insider-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.