Insider Selling: Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 17,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,867. Investar Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

