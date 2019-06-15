Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Position Lowered by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE opened at $45.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

