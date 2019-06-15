Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Position Lifted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.17 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

