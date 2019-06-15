Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) vs. Dimeco (NASDAQ:DIMC) Head to Head Contrast

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dimeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dimeco has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Dimeco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $978.50 million 3.02 $202.58 million $0.81 13.09 Dimeco $33.40 million 3.03 $7.99 million N/A N/A

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Investors Bancorp and Dimeco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Dimeco.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Investors Bancorp pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Dimeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 19.18% 7.30% 0.85% Dimeco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Dimeco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

