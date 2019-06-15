IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.17 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and $870,129.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $745.77 or 0.08465713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039260 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017966 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Binance, Gate.io, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

