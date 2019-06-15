Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,833,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/ishares-asia-50-etf-nasdaqaia-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.