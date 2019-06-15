ITE Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITE Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITEGY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. ITE Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

About ITE Group

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

