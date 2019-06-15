J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Purchases $46,653.86 in Stock

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Marka Hansen bought 28,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $46,653.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,391 shares in the company, valued at $232,097.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,071. J.Jill Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,008,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 701,487 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 423,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,386,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JILL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Purchases $46,653.86 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/j-jill-inc-nysejill-director-purchases-46653-86-in-stock.html.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.