Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45,354 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,810,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,885 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 160,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $205,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/jacobs-levy-equity-management-inc-grows-stake-in-synchrony-financial-nysesyf.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.