Jennifer Ceran Sells 20,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Ceran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Jennifer Ceran sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $410,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jennifer Ceran sold 100,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $4,263,000.00.

SMAR opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 2.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 83,956 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Filament LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

