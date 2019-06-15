Joseph M. Field Buys 300,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $1,797,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,448.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,571. The company has a market cap of $859.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,011,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,570 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

