JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC set a $102.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,962.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/jpmorgan-chase-co-nysejpm-holdings-raised-by-psagot-investment-house-ltd.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.