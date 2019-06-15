JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 84,661 Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Menlo Therapeutics were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $6.24 on Friday. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

