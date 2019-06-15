Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,948,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,278,000 after purchasing an additional 69,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $292,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $116.91 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,725 shares in the company, valued at $13,658,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock worth $3,987,116 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/kansas-city-southern-nyseksu-shares-sold-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.