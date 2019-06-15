Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 479,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 125,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 103,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $528.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

