Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.77.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of -0.13. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $786.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.70 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.