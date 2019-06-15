Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KTB. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

