Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE:KOP opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.87 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 186,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,369.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $355,461 and have sold 39,706 shares valued at $1,181,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Koppers by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 288,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 108,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

