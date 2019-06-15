Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $478,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,297. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $108.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/koshinski-asset-management-inc-has-478000-position-in-vanguard-energy-etf-nysearcavde.html.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.