Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.69. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,101,707 shares changing hands.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 90.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,187,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 63.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.69” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/kosmos-energy-nysekos-shares-gap-up-to-5-69.html.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.