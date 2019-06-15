Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Lamb Weston by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 135.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.71 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/lamb-weston-holdings-inc-nyselw-shares-bought-by-tyers-asset-management-llc.html.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.