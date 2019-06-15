Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $34.13 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $197.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In related news, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,956,260.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,365.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 27,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $962,300.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,744.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,861 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

