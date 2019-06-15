Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) Trading 16.7% Higher

Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 42,279,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 4,369,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 252,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Legacy Reserves by 1,697.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent.

