LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.58.

LHCG opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $561,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 224,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,374,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,838,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

