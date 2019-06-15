Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 4,190,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,427,000 after buying an additional 2,053,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,746,987.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,798,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,732,000 after buying an additional 1,798,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

