Limoneira’s (LMNR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Limoneira from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $355.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,811 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $43,626.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,444.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock worth $111,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limoneira by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Limoneira by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 2,988.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

