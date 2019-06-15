LiteBitcoin (LBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $5,011.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

