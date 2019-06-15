Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 330.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $350.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $358.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/lockheed-martin-co-nyselmt-stake-boosted-by-close-asset-management-ltd.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.