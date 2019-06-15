Maryland Capital Management Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,179 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $194.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

NEE opened at $206.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $208.47. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

