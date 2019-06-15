MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,767,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,040. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

